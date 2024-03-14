Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B Sells 2,107 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 2,107 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $10,429.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,490,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09.

On Monday, February 12th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,097.65.

On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,371.00.

Paltalk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,810. Paltalk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

About Paltalk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paltalk by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paltalk by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

