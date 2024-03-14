Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B Sells 2,107 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 2,107 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $10,429.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,490,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09.
- On Monday, February 12th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,097.65.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,371.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,810. Paltalk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
