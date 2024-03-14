Pamela R. Butcher Purchases 200 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arch Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE ARCH traded down $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,509. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

