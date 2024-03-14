Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $20.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 381,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

