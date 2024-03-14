Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

