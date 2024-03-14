PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PAR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

