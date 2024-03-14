Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.20.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

