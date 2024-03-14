Park National Corp OH Buys 2,476 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.