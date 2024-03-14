Park National Corp OH Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VAW stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $200.87.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

