Park National Corp OH Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $236.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.27 and a 1-year high of $238.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

