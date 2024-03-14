Park National Corp OH Sells 890 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

