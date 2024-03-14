Park National Corp OH Sells 905 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LQD opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.