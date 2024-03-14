Paul Murphy Sells 17,500 Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$76,300.00.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.48. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Collective Mining
