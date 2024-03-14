Paul Nicholas Wright Purchases 59,500 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAU

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.