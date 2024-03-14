Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research firms have commented on PAY. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Paymentus stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Paymentus has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 1.40.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
