Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PAY. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paymentus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 712.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Paymentus by 41.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Paymentus has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

