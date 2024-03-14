PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 168,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 4,160,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,137,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.