PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 30,100 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $89,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,973,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,419.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $111,814.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.08 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 264.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,299,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 339,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 309,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 399.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 220,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

