PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Buys 30,100 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $89,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,973,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,419.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $111,814.24.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.
- On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.
- On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.08 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.
