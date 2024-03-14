PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.66

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 368502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,113 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

