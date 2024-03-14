Peoples Bank KS Acquires 5,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

TPI Composites Stock Down 2.1 %

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 459,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

