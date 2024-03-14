Peoples Bank KS Buys 205 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.96. 481,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,522. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
