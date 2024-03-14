Peoples Bank KS Has $115,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 654.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

CarMax stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 363,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

