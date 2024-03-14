Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,159 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 4,946,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,468,666. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

