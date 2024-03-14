Peoples Bank KS Sells 2,045 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,057,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 47,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 4,583,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,907,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

