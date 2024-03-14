Peoples Bank KS Sells 2,760 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 19,170,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,442,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

