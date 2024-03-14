Peoples Bank KS Sells 279 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,775. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.30.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

