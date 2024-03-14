Peoples Bank KS Sells 772 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.