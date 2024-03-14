Peoples Bank KS Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.84. 8,561,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

