PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.42. 1,363,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,002. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

