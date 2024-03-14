Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the quarter.

Peraso Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of PRSO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 103,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84. Peraso has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

