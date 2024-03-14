Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.27 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,433,426 shares of company stock worth $613,991,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

