Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 137.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

