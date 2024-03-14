Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of PPTA opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
