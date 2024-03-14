Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2151203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 12.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $673.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

