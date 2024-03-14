Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 15,906,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,591,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

