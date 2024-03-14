PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of PFXNZ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $22.80.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
