PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

PHX Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

