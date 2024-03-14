PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

