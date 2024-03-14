Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 186,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 670,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

