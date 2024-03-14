PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,507.52

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $158.64 or 0.00225100 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $17,507.52 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,104 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

