Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.46. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5,461,512 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

