Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Purchases 1,831 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,399,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,799,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.
Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PTWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00.
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
