Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Purchases 1,831 Shares

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,399,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,799,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

