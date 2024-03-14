Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 401034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $937.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

