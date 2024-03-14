Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 14th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 1.4 %

Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

