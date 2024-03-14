Presearch (PRE) Tops One Day Volume of $432,737.12

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Presearch has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $432,737.12 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

