PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

