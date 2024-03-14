Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires $42,408.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 38,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,307. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $292.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

