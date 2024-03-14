Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 8.1 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

