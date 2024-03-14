ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 176,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 800,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

ProFrac Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

