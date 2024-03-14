Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 942,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

