ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 378,632 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 953,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 941,926 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 14,006,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.