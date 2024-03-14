ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

UCYB opened at $44.16 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:UCYB Free Report ) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.12% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

