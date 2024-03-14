PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.00

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.14), with a volume of 1133704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZC. Barclays cut shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.33 ($2.36).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). In related news, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). Also, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £7,403 ($9,484.95). Insiders have purchased 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.